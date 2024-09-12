Ascendis Pharma Secures FDA Orphan Drug Exclusivity

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has released an update.

Ascendis Pharma A/S has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its drug YORVIPATH Orphan Drug exclusivity on September 11, 2024. This grants the medication seven years of market exclusivity in the United States for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults. This regulatory milestone is a significant achievement for Ascendis Pharma and may interest investors tracking pharmaceutical innovations and market exclusivities.

