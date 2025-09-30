Ascendis Pharma Closes Warrant Exercise Window, Boosts Share Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Ascendis Pharma ( (ASND) ) is now available.

On September 29, 2025, Ascendis Pharma A/S closed an exercise window for its outstanding warrants, resulting in an increase of its share capital by nominal DKK 543,748. This move, which involved the issuance of 543,748 ordinary shares, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (ASND) stock is a Buy with a $225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ascendis Pharma stock, see the ASND Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ASND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASND is a Neutral.

Ascendis Pharma’s stock score is driven by strong earnings call highlights and positive technical indicators. However, financial performance and valuation concerns due to ongoing losses and reliance on debt financing weigh down the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on ASND stock, click here.

More about Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Danish company focused on developing medical preparations for combating diseases. It is involved in manufacturing and selling these preparations and holds shares in companies with similar objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 462,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.6B

Find detailed analytics on ASND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue