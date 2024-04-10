Ascendant Boosts Metallurgy at Lagoa Salgada

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) has released an update.

Ascendant Resources announces significant metallurgical advancements at their Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal, with a 13% increase in zinc recoveries and a 22% improvement in concentrate grades, exceeding previous feasibility study results. These improvements support a simplified processing flow sheet and could lead to lower costs, enhancing the project’s revenue potential. Additionally, the company is progressing with environmental permitting and anticipates readiness for the next mining phase in the Iberian Pyrite Belt by Q3/24.

