Ascend Wellness Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ascend Wellness Holdings Llc Class A ( (AAWH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ascend Wellness Holdings Llc Class A presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AWH) is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator and consumer packaged goods company, with operations across several U.S. states, focusing on cultivation, retail, and wholesale of cannabis products. In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Ascend Wellness Holdings reported a net revenue of $124.7 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million, reflecting a 24.9% margin. The company has expanded its retail footprint to 46 locations nationwide with strategic market densification, including the opening of new stores and a robust pipeline for future expansions. Key financial highlights include a slight decrease in retail revenue, an increase in wholesale revenue, and a net loss of $25.8 million, attributed to increased general and administrative expenses. The company achieved a notable improvement in adjusted gross margin, driven by a higher vertical sales mix and improved margins on third-party products. Looking ahead, Ascend Wellness Holdings remains focused on its retail expansion strategy, product innovation, and enhancing customer engagement, while continuing to manage costs and strengthen its financial position to support future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue