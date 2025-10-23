Asara Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Golden Rim Resources Ltd ( (AU:AS1) ) is now available.

Asara Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 49,499,980 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AS1. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, which could potentially enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for its operations, thereby impacting its stakeholders positively.

More about Golden Rim Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 3,525,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$116.3M

