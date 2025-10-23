Asara Resources Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Golden Rim Resources Ltd ( (AU:AS1) ).

Asara Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, with a total of 2,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AS1. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital base, potentially impacting its market position and providing additional resources for growth and development.

More about Golden Rim Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 3,525,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$116.3M

