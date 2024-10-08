Asante, Inc. Shows Promising Sales Growth

ASANTE (JP:6073) has released an update.

Asante, Inc. reports a positive trend in year-over-year sales with a notable 17.3% increase in September and a consistent rise across several months, despite some fluctuations. The company’s overall net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025 exhibit growth, with a 3.0% increase in the recent October figures. These preliminary, unaudited results suggest an upward trajectory for Asante’s financial performance.

