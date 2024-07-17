Asahi Kasei Streamlines Operations by Absorbing Subsidiary

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.

Asahi Kasei Corporation has announced the absorption of its dormant, wholly owned subsidiary, Asahi Finance, in a move aimed at streamlining management resources and increasing efficiency within the group. The merger will take effect on November 1, 2024, and will not require shareholder approval due to its simplified nature. The financial impact of the merger on Asahi Kasei’s consolidated earnings is expected to be insignificant.

