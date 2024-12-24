Asahi Kasei Executes Significant Share Buyback

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.
Asahi Kasei Corp. has repurchased 25,367,200 shares, valued at ¥27.08 billion, as part of its share buyback program on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move, which represents 1.83% of its issued shares, is part of a broader plan to repurchase up to 35 million shares or ¥30 billion worth by February 2025.
