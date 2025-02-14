Asahi Intecc Reports Robust Growth in H1 2024/25

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Asahi Intecc Co ( (JP:7747) ).

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended December 31, 2024, with notable increases in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company saw a 13.2% rise in net sales and a 24.9% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating robust business growth. The forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, also shows positive growth expectations, with projected increases in net sales and profits, suggesting sustained business momentum and potential benefits for stakeholders.

More about Asahi Intecc Co

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. operates in the medical device industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of guidewires and catheters used in minimally invasive procedures. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is recognized for its specialized products that cater to the healthcare market.

YTD Price Performance: 3.12%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.57B

