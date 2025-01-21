ASA International Reports Strong 2024 Growth Amid Strategic Shifts

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

ASA International Group PLC ( (GB:ASAI) ) has shared an announcement.

ASA International Group PLC reported a substantial increase in net profit for 2024, reaching approximately USD 24 million, despite challenges from hyperinflation accounting in Ghana and Sierra Leone. The company experienced strong operational growth with a 22% increase in its loan book, driven by high demand in key markets. The company also announced strategic changes, including the intention to surrender its microfinance license in India and the resumption of its dividend policy, indicating a return to a more stable operating environment.

More about ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group PLC is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions. The company focuses on providing small loans to low-income individuals in various regions, with a significant presence in countries like Pakistan, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

YTD Price Performance: -9.44%

Average Trading Volume: 22,612

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £76.75M

