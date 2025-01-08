ASA International Announces Director Remuneration Updates

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

ASA International Group PLC ( (GB:ASAI) ) has provided an update.

ASA International Group plc has announced updates to the remuneration arrangements for its directors. Interim CEO Rob Keijsers will receive a base salary of EUR 234,640.50 and an additional allowance for his role, while Chris Low, as Executive Chairman, will be paid an annual fee of £193,300. Independent Non-Executive Directors Guy Dawson and Sheila M’Mbijjewe will each receive an annual fee of £55,000. These arrangements align with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy approved at the 2023 AGM, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency in governance.

More about ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group plc is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, committed to financial inclusion and socioeconomic progress. It provides small, socially responsible loans to low-income, financially underserved entrepreneurs, predominantly women, across South Asia, South East Asia, West and East Africa.

YTD Price Performance: 2.65%

Average Trading Volume: 20,441

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £87M

For detailed information about ASAI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.