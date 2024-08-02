AS ONE CORPORATION Announces Strong Quarterly Growth

AS ONE (JP:7476) has released an update.

AS ONE CORPORATION reports an increase in consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, with net sales up by 11.2% and profit attributable to owners of parent increasing by 10.9%. The company, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the code 7476, recorded a slight dip in comprehensive income compared to the previous year. Looking ahead, AS ONE expects continued growth, projecting a 6.0% increase in net sales and a 7.5% rise in profit for the full fiscal year.

