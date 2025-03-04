ARYZTA AG Reports Strong Start to 2025 with Growth

Aryzta Ag (OTC) ( (ARZTY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aryzta Ag (OTC) presented to its investors.

ARYZTA AG, a leading international bakery company, specializes in convenience bakery products and operates across Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, and is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

ARYZTA AG has reported a solid start to 2025, with key highlights including a 3% organic growth in Q1, a 5% increase in EBITDA to €321 million, and a notable 22.5% rise in EPS. The company has also improved its EBITDA margin to 14.6% and generated a free cash flow of €137.8 million.

The company’s financial performance in 2024 was robust, achieving a revenue of €2.194 billion with a slight organic growth decline of 0.2%. Despite challenges such as weak consumer sentiment and geopolitical impacts, ARYZTA managed to expand its EBITDA margin by 70 basis points and increase its return on invested capital to 13.4%. The company’s innovation strategy contributed significantly, with 18% of revenue coming from new products.

Looking ahead, ARYZTA aims for low to mid-single-digit organic growth in 2025, driven by continued innovation and operational efficiency. The company plans further EBITDA margin expansion and EPS growth, alongside strengthening its balance sheet. ARYZTA will also focus on capital allocation strategies, including returning capital to shareholders, and intends to complete a reverse stock split to enhance share attractiveness.