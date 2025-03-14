Arya Resources Ltd Announces Board Changes and Strategic Appointments

Arya Resources Ltd ( (TSE:RBZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Arya Resources Ltd has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Peter K. Deacon and Andrew Cormier, CPA, as new directors. Lance Morginn has stepped down from his role as Director and Audit Committee Chair, with Andrew Cormier taking over the latter position. The company has also granted 310,000 stock options to certain officers and directors. These changes are expected to strengthen Arya’s strategic growth plans and project advancements, leveraging the extensive experience of the new appointees in global finance and securities.

Arya Resources is a mining and mineral exploration company focused on its Wedge Lake Gold and Dunlop Nickel, Copper, and Cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

