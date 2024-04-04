ARway.ai Partners with AVR Labs for AR Innovations

Arway Corp. (TSE:ARWY) has released an update.

ARway.ai has announced a strategic partnership with AVR Labs to enhance AR navigation by integrating AI-driven 3D/AR avatars with conversational capabilities into its platform. This collaboration aims to expand ARway’s distribution channels within the Gulf Region, leveraging AVR Labs’ extensive experience and client base in XR technologies across 20 countries. The partnership is poised to offer innovative AR solutions to a variety of clients, including educational institutions and government bodies.

