Arvinas Holding Company Unveils Promising ARV-102 Trial Results

Arvinas Holding Company ( (ARVN) ) has provided an announcement.

On April 4, 2025, Arvinas, Inc. presented promising data from the first-in-human clinical trial of ARV-102, an investigational PROTAC LRRK2 degrader, at the 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases in Vienna. The Phase 1 trial demonstrated ARV-102’s ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and significantly degrade LRRK2 protein in both central and peripheral systems, with a favorable safety profile. These findings support further evaluation of ARV-102 in treating neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease, with a Phase 1 trial in patients already initiated.

More about Arvinas Holding Company

Arvinas, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in New Haven, Connecticut, focused on developing protein degradation therapies through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) platform. The company is advancing multiple investigational drugs targeting various diseases, including ARV-102 for neurodegenerative disorders, vepdegestrant for breast cancer, and ARV-393 for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

YTD Price Performance: -63.47%

Average Trading Volume: 1,918,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $474.5M

For detailed information about ARVN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue