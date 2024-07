Aruma Resources Reveals High-Grade Copper Potential

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced promising high-grade copper assay results from its Fiery Creek Project in Queensland’s renowned Mt Isa copper belt. These results are based on historic data from exploration conducted by industry majors like Sumitomo and Anglo American, showing copper grades as high as 36%. Aruma is now prioritizing exploration for stratiform copper deposits and assessing the area’s potential for IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) mineralization.

