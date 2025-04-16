Aruma Resources Begins Drilling at Salmon Gums Gold Project

Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ) has provided an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has commenced an 80-hole, 2,000-meter aircore drilling program at its Salmon Gums Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. This initiative targets the newly defined Sage, Poppy, and Rose Prospects, aiming to identify gold mineralization and enhance geological understanding. The project is strategically located near Pantoro Limited’s Scotia Gold Project, suggesting potential for similar Norseman-style gold mineralization. The drilling is expected to conclude within four weeks, with results to follow, marking a significant advancement in Aruma’s exploration efforts and potentially impacting its market positioning.

Aruma Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and other mineral resources in Australia. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing prospective gold projects, with a market focus on regions known for significant mineral deposits.

