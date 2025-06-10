Arts Optical Expands Stake in Target Company with New Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Arts Optical International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1120) ) has shared an announcement.

Arts Optical International Holdings Limited announced an agreement to acquire an additional 10% equity interest in a target company, increasing its total stake to 65%. This transaction, valued at RMB11,200,000, strengthens Arts Optical’s control over the target company, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capabilities within the optical industry.

More about Arts Optical International Holdings Limited

Arts Optical International Holdings Limited operates in the optical industry, focusing on the design, manufacture, and distribution of optical products, including eyewear and optical lenses.

Average Trading Volume: 91,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$397.9M

