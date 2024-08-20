Artrya Set for FDA Submission of Salix Product

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited is poised to submit their 510(k) application for FDA approval of their Salix product, following a constructive second Q-Submission meeting that confirmed the company’s regulatory strategy is on track. The Australian medical technology firm’s AI platform aims to enhance coronary artery disease diagnosis, and CEO Mathew Regan anticipates a smooth path to application submission.

