Artrya Limited Issues Shares to Boost Employee Engagement

Artrya Limited announced the issuance of 12,500 ordinary shares following the exercise of vested employee performance rights. This move reflects the company’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce as it continues to commercialize its Salix AI-powered platform for coronary artery disease management. The issuance of shares is a strategic step in enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder value.

Artrya Limited is an Australian medical technology company specializing in AI-powered solutions for the detection and management of coronary artery disease. The company develops proprietary software that analyzes coronary CT scans to identify key biomarkers of heart disease, aiming to support clinicians in diagnosing patients more accurately and efficiently. Artrya is focused on advancing cardiac care through innovative technology, with ongoing regulatory and commercial activities in key international markets.

