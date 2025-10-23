Artrya Limited Expands Capital with New ASX Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Artrya Limited ( (AU:AYA) ) has shared an announcement.

Artrya Limited has announced the quotation of 12,500 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AYA, effective from October 23, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its capital base, potentially enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities in the healthcare technology sector.

More about Artrya Limited

Artrya Limited operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on developing innovative solutions for the diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease. The company leverages advanced AI and machine learning technologies to enhance cardiovascular health outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 770,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$512.7M

