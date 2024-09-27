Artmarket.com Announces Record H1 2024 Financials

Artmarket.com SA (FR:PRC) has released an update.

Artmarket.com SA has reported a record half-year turnover for H1 2024 despite economic challenges, with a slight increase in net results and equity capital compared to the previous year. The company attributes its success to the unique Intuitive Artmarket AI and its position as a leader in Art Market information, leveraging its extensive proprietary fund of historical art documents. Artmarket.com emphasizes its robust financial management, independence from bond borrowing, and continuous dedication to R&D and energy-efficient data center operations.

For further insights into FR:PRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.