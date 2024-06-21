Artisanal Spirits Director Sells Shares, Company Grows

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC (GB:ART) has released an update.

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC has announced that Non-Executive Director Gavin Hewitt has sold 26 of his ordinary shares at 35.50 pence each to cover fees, with 27,835 shares remaining post-transaction, signifying a retained interest of 0.15% in the company. The company, known for its premium global business of limited-edition whiskies and spirits, boasts an extensive cask stock and a growing e-commerce presence, with a reported revenue of £23.5 million in FY23. Artisanal Spirits Company continues to expand internationally, capitalizing on a strong direct-to-consumer sales model.

