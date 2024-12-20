Artisanal Spirits CFO Increases Stake in Company

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC ( (GB:ART) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Artisanal Spirits Company PLC announced that Billy McCarter, their Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 5,263 ordinary shares in the company at 38 pence per share. This acquisition increases McCarter’s beneficial interest in the company, showing confidence in its business model and growth prospects. This transaction underlines the company’s robust market positioning and the executive’s belief in its potential for long-term growth.

More about Artisanal Spirits Company PLC

The Artisanal Spirits Company PLC (ASC) is an Edinburgh-based company that specializes in the creation and sale of outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences. ASC owns brands such as The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Single Cask Nation, and J.G. Thomson, which offer unique whisky products sourced from over 150 distilleries across 20 countries. The company operates predominantly through a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model and has a significant presence in global markets, including the USA, China, and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -21.43%

Average Trading Volume: 21,979

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.17M

