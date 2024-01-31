Artisan Partners Approves Executive Stock Compensation Plan

Artisan Partners (APAM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

The compensation committee of a company approved two types of award agreements for granting restricted shares of Class A common stock to its executive officers under the 2023 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan. These shares will vest annually, contingent on continued employment, with accelerated vesting in cases of death, disability, or company control changes. Additional provisions allow for acceleration upon retirement and, for Career Shares, upon termination without cause after five years, subject to service requirements. The agreements include non-compete and non-solicitation clauses, grant shareholder rights including voting and dividends, and subject shares to a stockholders agreement with a three-person committee vote. These agreements are also intended for use with other employees.

