Articore Group’s Director Acquires New Equity Stake

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Robin Mendelson, who has acquired 390,912 Restricted Stock Units in lieu of USD$96,000 cash fees, following shareholder approval. This move reflects a strategic decision to compensate through equity, potentially aligning the director’s interests more closely with those of the shareholders.

