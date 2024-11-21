Articore Group’s Director Acquires New Equity Stake

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.
Articore Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Robin Mendelson, who has acquired 390,912 Restricted Stock Units in lieu of USD$96,000 cash fees, following shareholder approval. This move reflects a strategic decision to compensate through equity, potentially aligning the director’s interests more closely with those of the shareholders.
