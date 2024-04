Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Limited announced the cessation of various securities, including options and restricted stock units, due to the expiry of options and lapse of conditional rights as conditions for conversion or exercise were not satisfied. The notice, dated April 12, 2024, affects a substantial number of securities that had various expiration dates and conditions.

