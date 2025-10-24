Articore Group Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Articore Group Limited ( (AU:ATG) ) has issued an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding John Lewis, a director with indirect interests in the company’s securities. The notice details the acquisition of 312,524 fully paid ordinary shares by Mr. Lewis, indicating a significant adjustment in his holdings through various entities, potentially impacting his influence within the company and its strategic decisions.

More about Articore Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 285,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$87.72M

