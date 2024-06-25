Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Upcoming Investor Meeting

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) just unveiled an announcement.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is set to engage the financial community by hosting an investor meeting on June 25, 2024. Interested parties can tune into a webcast and explore presentation materials, including an insightful CFO Commentary offering estimates for the company’s 2024 results and the anticipated cash flows from clean energy investments, along with a note on the forward-looking nature of these statements. Access to these resources is available via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

