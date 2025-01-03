Artesian Resources Announces Interim Leadership Change

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Artesian Resources ( (ARTNA) ) has issued an update.

Artesian Resources Corporation announced a temporary leadership change as Dian C. Taylor, the CEO, President, and Chair of the Board, begins a paid leave. Nicholle R. Taylor has been appointed as interim CEO and President, while continuing her role as Senior Vice President, ensuring continuity in leadership and operations during this period.

More about Artesian Resources

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 31,860

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $322.4M

