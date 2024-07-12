Artemis Resources Expands Market Presence

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities. On July 12, 2024, the company is set to quote 152,686,277 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code ARV. This move signifies a potential expansion of Artemis Resources’ market presence and offers an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth.

