Artemis Resources Announces Strong Lithium and Gold Assays

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has reported substantial advancements in its Karratha Lithium and Gold Projects, revealing high-grade lithium rock chip assays with results up to 4.63% Li2O and identifying new gold targets with assays showing up to 6.93 g/t Au. The company also successfully completed an oversubscribed capital raise amounting to A$2.87 million, bolstering its financial position with significant support from sophisticated and institutional investors.

For further insights into AU:ARV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.