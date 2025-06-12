Artemis Investment Increases Stake in H&T Group

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from H&T Group plc ( (GB:HAT) ) is now available.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has increased its stake in H&T Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold of ownership. This change in holdings, now at 4.60417%, reflects a strategic move by Artemis, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and indicating confidence in H&T’s market position.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAT is a Outperform.

H&T Group plc earns a strong overall score due to its solid financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive corporate developments. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability margins underscore its growth potential. However, technical indicators advise caution due to overbought conditions, and cash flow volatility remains a concern. Overall, the stock is a compelling option for investors seeking value and income with a positive outlook for future growth.

More about H&T Group plc

H&T Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on pawnbroking and related financial services. The company provides secured loans, retail of pre-owned jewelry and watches, and other financial products, serving a diverse market in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 419,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £277.5M

