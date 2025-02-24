Artemis Gold Advances Blackwater Mine Ramp-up

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Artemis Gold ( (TSE:ARTG) ) has provided an announcement.

Artemis Gold Inc. has announced progress in ramping up operations at the Blackwater Mine, following the first gold and silver pour in January 2025. The company has exceeded nameplate capacity in its crushing circuit and achieved significant throughput in its ball mill. With the commissioning of a third production excavator and full staffing of operational roles, Artemis is on track to reach commercial production by Q2 2025, enhancing their positioning in the gold mining industry.

More about Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a growth-oriented gold development company focused on creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company is currently concentrating on the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia.

YTD Price Performance: 15.06%

Average Trading Volume: 24,360

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.56B

