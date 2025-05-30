Artemis Adjusts Stake in H&T Group plc

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

H&T Group plc ( (GB:HAT) ) has shared an announcement.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has adjusted its holdings in H&T Group plc, reducing its stake from 6.003098% to 5.967250% of the company’s outstanding shares. This change in shareholding reflects a minor adjustment in the investment strategy of Artemis, which may influence the perception of H&T Group’s market position among stakeholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAT is a Outperform.

H&T Group plc earns a strong overall score due to its solid financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive corporate developments. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability margins underscore its growth potential. However, technical indicators advise caution due to overbought conditions, and cash flow volatility remains a concern. Overall, the stock is a compelling option for investors seeking value and income with a positive outlook for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HAT stock, click here.

More about H&T Group plc

H&T Group plc operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on pawnbroking and related financial services. The company is known for providing short-term credit solutions and is a key player in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 307,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £281M

See more data about HAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.