Arshiya Limited Schedules 11th Creditors Meeting Amid Insolvency Proceedings

The latest announcement is out from Arshiya Limited ( (IN:ARSHIYA) ).

Arshiya Limited, currently under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, has announced the scheduling of its 11th Committee of Creditors meeting for November 27, 2025. This meeting is part of the regulatory compliance under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, indicating ongoing efforts to resolve the company’s financial challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 58,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 453.2M INR

