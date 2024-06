ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) just unveiled an update.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has updated its corporate presentation, which is now accessible on the company’s website for stakeholders such as investors and analysts. This latest information is presented in the context of a current report but is not intended to have legal implications as an official filing under the Securities Exchange Act.

