ARS Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Ars Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (SPRY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ars Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on empowering patients and caregivers to manage allergic reactions, particularly through its innovative needle-free epinephrine nasal spray, neffy.

In the third quarter of 2025, ARS Pharmaceuticals reported $32.5 million in revenue, driven primarily by the U.S. sales of neffy. The company is experiencing growth due to its strategic direct-to-consumer investments and real-world evidence supporting neffy’s effectiveness.

Key financial metrics include a strong cash position of $288.2 million, expected to fund operations until cash-flow break-even, and a net loss of $51.2 million. The company has significantly increased consumer awareness and healthcare provider adoption of neffy, with 18,000 providers prescribing the product and a successful direct-to-consumer campaign.

Strategic highlights include the expansion of neffy in the U.S. and internationally, with approvals in Japan and the U.K., and ongoing regulatory reviews in Canada and China. The company is also conducting a Phase 2b trial for urticaria, indicating potential future growth in new indications.

Looking ahead, ARS Pharmaceuticals remains focused on expanding the reach and adoption of neffy, both in the U.S. and globally, while continuing to invest in marketing and clinical trials to support its growth trajectory.

