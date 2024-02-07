Arrowroot Acquisition Extends Business Combination Deadline

Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

Arrowroot recently gained stockholder approval to postpone the deadline for completing an initial business combination from February 4 to March 6, 2024. Additionally, they’ve secured the option to further delay this deadline monthly, up to five times, potentially extending it to August 6, 2024. This flexibility is contingent upon board approval and advance notice, allowing Arrowroot additional time to finalize their business combination plans. This strategic move was formalized in a Charter Amendment filed with the Delaware Secretary of State.

