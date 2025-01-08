Arrow Minerals Director Alters Securities Holdings

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Arrow Minerals Limited ( (AU:AMD) ) has shared an announcement.

Arrow Minerals Limited announces a significant change in the director’s interest in securities involving Thomas McKeith. The change reflects a substantial reduction in the number of securities held indirectly by McKeith through various entities, indicating a reorganization of his investment portfolio. This adjustment may influence the company’s dynamics, as changes in director’s holdings can affect investor perceptions and confidence.

More about Arrow Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,518,080

Current Market Cap: A$23.8M

