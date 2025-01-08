Arrow Minerals Announces No Change in Director’s Securities

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Arrow Minerals Limited ( (AU:AMD) ) has provided an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has issued a Change of Director’s Interest Notice indicating no change in the number of securities held by Director David Flanagan as of January 8, 2025. This update reflects the stability in the company’s leadership equity interests, suggesting a steady strategic direction that could reassure stakeholders about the company’s ongoing commitments and operational focus.

More about Arrow Minerals Limited

Arrow Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary products include various mineral commodities, and it aims to enhance its market position through strategic acquisitions and exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,518,080

Current Market Cap: A$23.8M

