Arrow Minerals Announces Director’s Share Disposal

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Chris Tuckwell’s indirect interest through Tuckoloke Pty Ltd. The company reported the disposal of 657,895 ordinary shares at $0.024 per share, as part of a remedial action previously announced. This adjustment in shareholding reflects ongoing corporate governance and compliance measures within the company, potentially impacting shareholder perception and market positioning.

YTD Price Performance: -22.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,657,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.91M

