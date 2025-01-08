Arrow Minerals Announces Director’s Securities Adjustment Post-Consolidation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Arrow Minerals Limited ( (AU:AMD) ) has provided an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Chris Tuckwell, in securities. This change follows a 20:1 capital consolidation approved by shareholders, resulting in an adjustment of securities held by Tuckoloke Pty Ltd, a company associated with Mr. Tuckwell. This reshuffling does not involve any acquisition or disposal of shares but reflects the consolidation’s impact on the company’s stock structure, potentially affecting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Arrow Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,518,080

Current Market Cap: A$23.8M

Find detailed analytics on AMD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.