Arrow Minerals Accelerates DSO Study Amid Promising Bauxite Finds

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Arrow Minerals Limited ( (AU:AMD) ) has provided an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited is accelerating its Scoping Study for a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operation at its Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea. With promising drilling results and high-grade mineralization over 14 square kilometers, the company aims to capitalize on the premium prices for Guinea bauxite, driven by high alumina and low silica content. The expedited strategy is set to complete the Mineral Resource estimate by March 2025 and the Scoping Study by June 2025. This move positions Arrow to meet strong global demand efficiently and potentially enhances its standing in the bauxite industry.

More about Arrow Minerals Limited

Arrow Minerals Limited is an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Guinea, West Africa. The company’s primary projects include the Simandou North Iron Project and the Niagara Bauxite Project. Arrow’s strategy involves developing starter projects with potential for expansion into larger mines, leveraging proximity to infrastructure such as the Trans-Guinean Railway.

YTD Price Performance: -8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,021,084

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.82M

For a thorough assessment of AMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.