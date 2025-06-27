Arrow Electronics Extends Credit Facility to $2 Billion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Arrow Electronics ( (ARW) ) has shared an update.

On June 27, 2025, Arrow Electronics, Inc. and its subsidiaries entered into a Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., extending their existing credit facility to $2 billion. This agreement extends the maturity date to June 27, 2030, introduces a step-up provision for leverage ratios during material acquisitions, and modifies various covenants and financial definitions, impacting the company’s operational flexibility and financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARW) stock is a Buy with a $140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arrow Electronics stock, see the ARW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARW is a Outperform.

Arrow Electronics maintains a stable financial position with robust cash flow and conservative leverage. Technical indicators show positive momentum, further supported by exceeding earnings guidance. However, valuation remains moderate, and risks such as declining margins and potential tariff impacts temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ARW stock, click here.

More about Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. operates in the electronics industry, providing products and services related to electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company focuses on serving a wide range of markets including industrial, commercial, and consumer electronics sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 600,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.59B

For an in-depth examination of ARW stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue