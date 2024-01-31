ArriVent BioPharma IPO Raises $175 Million Successfully

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (AVBP) has released an update.

The Company successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) on January 30, 2024, with 9,722,222 shares of common stock sold at $18.00 each, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $175.0 million, excluding underwriting discounts, commissions, and other related expenses.

