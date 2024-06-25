Arribatec Group Lands Major EU Cloud Migration Contract

Arribatec Group ASA (DE:B7Z0) has released an update.

Arribatec Group ASA has secured a significant EUR 6.3 million contract with the European External Action Service to provide support and cloud migration services for the EEAS’s Unit4 ERP system over the next four years. The deal, which reaffirms Arribatec as a leading global Unit4 ERP services provider, is part of a consortium with CST Advisory and is valued at approximately NOK 92 million, with Arribatec contributing at least 80% of the services.

