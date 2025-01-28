Arribatec Group ASA Insider Transaction Highlights Management Alignment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Arribatec Group ASA ( (DE:B7Z0) ).

Arribatec Group ASA announced a transaction involving the subscription of shares as part of a share option program by a primary insider, with a volume of 1,814,131 shares at a price of NOK 0.1 per share. This transaction highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to align management interests with shareholder value through equity-based incentives.

More about Arribatec Group ASA

Arribatec Group ASA operates in the technology industry, offering software solutions and consulting services with a focus on digitalization and enterprise resource planning.

YTD Price Performance: -23.08%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.61M

